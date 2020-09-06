Overview of Dr. David Chafey, MD

Dr. David Chafey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ponce Sch of Med and is affiliated with Unm Hospital and Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Chafey works at UNM Hospital Orthopaedics in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Sarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.