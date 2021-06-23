Overview

Dr. David Chamberlain, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Chamberlain works at Idaho Falls Surgical Specialists in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Abdominal Pain and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.