Dr. David Chamberland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chamberland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Chamberland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Chamberland, MD
Dr. David Chamberland, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center, Curry General Hospital, Fairchild Medical Center, Providence Medford Medical Center and Sky Lakes Medical Center.
Dr. Chamberland works at
Dr. Chamberland's Office Locations
-
1
Rheumatology Clinic1365 Poplar Dr, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 773-2233
Hospital Affiliations
- Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
- Asante Three Rivers Medical Center
- Curry General Hospital
- Fairchild Medical Center
- Providence Medford Medical Center
- Sky Lakes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chamberland?
Dr. Chamberland is very respectful, attentive, understanding and knowledgeable. Every visit I am treated the same. I never feel rushed or pushed out the door. He takes the time to listen to me and answer all of my questions. It is very nice to have a doctor look at you when you are talking to him. If anyone is looking for a top-notch RA doctor who really knows his stuff.... look no further!
About Dr. David Chamberland, MD
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1447293311
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chamberland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chamberland accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chamberland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chamberland works at
Dr. Chamberland has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chamberland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Chamberland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chamberland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chamberland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chamberland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.