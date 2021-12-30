Dr. David Chandler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Chandler, MD
Overview of Dr. David Chandler, MD
Dr. David Chandler, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Niceville, FL. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine|Unviersity Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital.
Dr. Chandler works at
Dr. Chandler's Office Locations
-
1
David Chandler, MD4400 E Highway 20 Ste 209, Niceville, FL 32578 Directions (850) 241-0211
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chandler?
I am so pleased I decided to go with Dr. Chandler. He was very professional but also helped me understand the whole procedure - what to expect, and even pros and cons of having the breast augmentation done. He was very responsive after the surgery was complete and answered all questions I had about healing. Above all I am so pleased with my results!
About Dr. David Chandler, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1598895310
Education & Certifications
- Fellow In Microvascular Reconstructive Surgery From University Of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center|University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- University of Kansas Medical Center|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- University Of Alabama School Of Medicine|Unviersity Of Alabama School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chandler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chandler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chandler works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.