Dr. David Chandler, MD

Ophthalmology
3.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Chandler, MD

Dr. David Chandler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Chandler works at Chandler Eye Care Specialists PC in Mechanicsville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Drusen and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chandler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chandler Eye Care Specialists PC
    8266 Atlee Rd Ste 226, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 256-3020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nearsightedness
Drusen
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Nearsightedness
Drusen
Conjunctival Hemorrhage

Treatment frequency



Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Exams for Glasses Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 15, 2021
    Great doctor and staff!! I was so happy with my visit!
    — Apr 15, 2021
    Photo: Dr. David Chandler, MD
    About Dr. David Chandler, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740275213
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Washington Hospital Center
    Internship
    • Med Coll Of Hampton Rds
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Of Virginia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Chandler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chandler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chandler works at Chandler Eye Care Specialists PC in Mechanicsville, VA. View the full address on Dr. Chandler’s profile.

    Dr. Chandler has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Drusen and Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

