Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Chang, MD
Overview of Dr. David Chang, MD
Dr. David Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Altos, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Chang's Office Locations
David F. Chang MD762 Altos Oaks Dr Ste 1, Los Altos, CA 94024 Directions (650) 948-9123
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chang was knowledgeable, empathetic, highly skilled, and patient. He answered my endless questions thoroughly. His staff cared for me pre- and post-operatively as if I were a beloved family member. The procedure was painless, quick, and with all the care provided, not unlike a spa visit. It was actually pleasant and not at all scary. And the best part: I can see clearly both near and far without glasses. I had no idea that white had been removed from my perception until my first eye was done. Recovery was incredibly fast. Thank you Dr. Chang and your amazing staff for giving the world back to me.
About Dr. David Chang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, Cataract and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chang speaks Chinese.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.