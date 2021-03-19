Dr. David Changaris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Changaris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Changaris, MD
Dr. David Changaris, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS.
David G Changaris MD Psc801 Barret Ave Ste 103, Louisville, KY 40204 Directions (502) 584-6852
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Appointments easy to make and to adjust with staff. Explanation of problems/help/therapy/course of action was good. PT and massage was excellent with tremendous results. Very accommodating and pleasant staff.
Dr. Changaris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Changaris accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Changaris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Changaris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Changaris.
