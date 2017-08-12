Dr. David Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Chen, MD
Dr. David Chen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
-
1
Pennsylvania Rheumatology Assoc822 Pine St Ste 3A, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 829-5358
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chen?
Dr. Chen has helped me navigate through a difficult diagnosis and treatment plans. He takes the time to discuss the pros and cons of each option and answers all of my questions. He has always gone above and beyond to understand my view of things and what my needs are. He even remembers personal things about me and my life which add that personal touch that is lacking with a lot of doctors.
About Dr. David Chen, MD
- Rheumatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1093941510
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Umdnj Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Lehigh University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.