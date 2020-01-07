Dr. David Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Chen, MD
Overview of Dr. David Chen, MD
Dr. David Chen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Methodist Dallas Medical Center.
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
Dallas Neuroscience PA221 W Colorado Blvd Ste 840, Dallas, TX 75208 Directions (214) 943-5001
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chen, is a great neurologist I've been going to dr. Chan for about 8 years maybe longer he has tried different types of medication to help me with my migraines but we finally found one that works very well. He listens to all my problems to make sure that he give me the best medication that is that works well with my condition. I just want to say thank him very much call his help and patience.
About Dr. David Chen, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin, Minnan and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Sw Med Center Of Dallas
- Mercy Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Syncope, Tension Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese, Mandarin, Minnan and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
