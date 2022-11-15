Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Chen, MD
Overview of Dr. David Chen, MD
Dr. David Chen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their fellowship with Ny Presbyterian Hospital
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
Fox Chase Cancer Center Main Campus333 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (888) 369-2427
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
If you are looking for a great doctor, you need to look no further. Highly recommend Dr Chen - kind, patient, highly skilled, cares about his patients
About Dr. David Chen, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1841226081
Education & Certifications
- Ny Presbyterian Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- Weill Cornell Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Spanish.
90 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods.