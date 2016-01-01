Overview

Dr. David Chen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Diamond Bar, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Emanate Health Queen Of The Valley Hospital.



Dr. Chen works at Goldome Healthcare, Inc. in Diamond Bar, CA with other offices in West Covina, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.