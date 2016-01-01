Dr. David Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Chen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Diamond Bar, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Emanate Health Queen Of The Valley Hospital.
Locations
Office2705 S Diamond Bar Blvd Ste 100, Diamond Bar, CA 91765 Directions (909) 895-3299
Goldome Healthcare Inc2707 E Valley Blvd Ste 103, West Covina, CA 91792 Directions (626) 667-8290
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Queen Of The Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Caremore Medical Group
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- Health Net
- Humana
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Chen, MD
- Family Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Phoenix Baptist Hospital and Medical Center
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
