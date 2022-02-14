Overview of Dr. David Cheng, MD

Dr. David Cheng, MD is an Urology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Memorial Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Cheng works at Urological Associates of Savannah, PC in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.