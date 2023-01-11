Dr. David Cheong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cheong, MD
Overview of Dr. David Cheong, MD
Dr. David Cheong, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Cheong works at
Dr. Cheong's Office Locations
-
1
Clearwater430 Morton Plant St Ste 301, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 461-6026Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Countryside2414 Enterprise Rd, Clearwater, FL 33763 Directions (727) 461-6026Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Orthopaedic Associates West Fl1840 Mease Dr Ste 409, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (727) 461-6026
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cheong?
I know my diagnose will take some time but with Dr. Cheong's guidance I can make the right decision. I thank God for Him.
About Dr. David Cheong, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1457307183
Education & Certifications
- Orlando Regional Medical Center, Department Of Orthopaedics-Orthopaedic Surgery
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheong works at
Dr. Cheong has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Drainage and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.