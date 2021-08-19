See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. David Chessin, MD

Colorectal Surgery
3.8 (22)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. David Chessin, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Chessin works at Mount Sinai St Luke s in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Abscess, Intestinal Obstruction, Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy and Anal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai St Luke s
    1111 Amsterdam Ave Ste 4W, New York, NY 10025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Mt Sinai Otolaryngology
    5 E 98th St # 2, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 19, 2021
    Dr Chessin diagnosed and subsequently removed most(all?) of my diseased sigmoid colon. From the initial diagnosis to the procedure was less than 3 weeks, during Covid. The procedure was clearly explained and was done as expected without any problem. I was walking the next day and discharged 3 days later. It will be one year on September 5, 2021. After the typical post operative healing process, I have never felt better. Other than a bit of paperwork confusion from he hospital, the entire process was better than expected. I highly recommend Dr. Chessin and his office staff for your intestinal issues.
    Anthony B. — Aug 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Chessin, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1851558704
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Med Center
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Med Center
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Med Center
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Queens
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai West

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Chessin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chessin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chessin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chessin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chessin works at Mount Sinai St Luke s in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Chessin’s profile.

    Dr. Chessin has seen patients for Intestinal Abscess, Intestinal Obstruction, Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy and Anal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chessin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Chessin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chessin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chessin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chessin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.