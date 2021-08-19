Dr. David Chessin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chessin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Chessin, MD
Overview
Dr. David Chessin, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.
Locations
Mount Sinai St Luke s1111 Amsterdam Ave Ste 4W, New York, NY 10025 Directions
Mt Sinai Otolaryngology5 E 98th St # 2, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chessin diagnosed and subsequently removed most(all?) of my diseased sigmoid colon. From the initial diagnosis to the procedure was less than 3 weeks, during Covid. The procedure was clearly explained and was done as expected without any problem. I was walking the next day and discharged 3 days later. It will be one year on September 5, 2021. After the typical post operative healing process, I have never felt better. Other than a bit of paperwork confusion from he hospital, the entire process was better than expected. I highly recommend Dr. Chessin and his office staff for your intestinal issues.
About Dr. David Chessin, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1851558704
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Med Center
- Mount Sinai Med Center
- Mount Sinai Med Center
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chessin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chessin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chessin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chessin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chessin has seen patients for Intestinal Abscess, Intestinal Obstruction, Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy and Anal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chessin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Chessin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chessin.
