Dr. David Chia, MD
Overview of Dr. David Chia, MD
Dr. David Chia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine.
Dr. Chia's Office Locations
Irvine Eye Medical Group15785 Laguna Canyon Rd Ste 300, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 753-1163
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Office is well run and on time. Everyone is friendly and helpful. Dr. Chia takes time to explain his findings and recommendations.
About Dr. David Chia, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1215970892
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chia has seen patients for Drusen, Stye and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chia.
