Overview of Dr. David Chia, MD

Dr. David Chia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine.



Dr. Chia works at Irvine Eye Physicians And Surgeons Inc in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Stye and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.