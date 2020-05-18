Dr. David Choi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Choi, DO
Overview
Dr. David Choi, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Bluffton Regional Medical Center, Dupont Hospital, Kosciusko Community Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.
Locations
Lutheran Medical Group LLC7916 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 432-2297Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
- 2 2520 DUPONT CIRCLE DR, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 432-2297
Lutheran Medical Group LLC2516 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 432-2297
Bluffton Regional Medical Center303 S Main St, Bluffton, IN 46714 Directions (260) 432-2297
Hospital Affiliations
- Bluffton Regional Medical Center
- Dupont Hospital
- Kosciusko Community Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely competent. Detailed consultation. Sense of humor. Highly recommend.
About Dr. David Choi, DO
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1285864702
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
