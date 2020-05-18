Overview

Dr. David Choi, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Bluffton Regional Medical Center, Dupont Hospital, Kosciusko Community Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.



Dr. Choi works at Lutheran Medical Group in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Bluffton, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.