Dr. David Choi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Altais Medical Group - Riverside4646 Brockton Ave Ste, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 297-7170
- Riverside Community Hospital
I was very nervous when I first met Dr. Choi because I had waited so long to face the fact that I needed cataract surgery. He was so kind and reassuring that he helped ease my fears. I just had my second surgery yesterday morning and I couldn't be happier. He is an awesome surgeon and a wonderful human being. I highly recommend him. Best EVER & now I will continue to keep up with future eye appt to keep them healthy. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for giving me the gift of sight.
- 26 years of experience
- Corneal Consultants of Indiana - Price Vision Grp
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine
- Ravenswood Hospital Med Center
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
Dr. Choi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.
