Dr. David Chong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Chong, MD
Overview of Dr. David Chong, MD
Dr. David Chong, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med.
Dr. Chong works at
Dr. Chong's Office Locations
-
1
Arizona Restorative Psychiatry428 S Gilbert Rd Ste 109, Gilbert, AZ 85296 Directions (315) 749-4184
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chong?
I've seen Dr Chong twice and would highly recommend him and his office. I contacted the office via website first, they promptly returned my call and I was able to schedule an appointment in less than a week. The web based intake form was short and easy to fill out and was just a supplement to my initial office visit. Dr Chong is a very caring and thoughtful provider.
About Dr. David Chong, MD
- Psychiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1467897330
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona College of Medicine
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
- Arizona State University
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chong accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chong works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.