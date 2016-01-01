Dr. Chu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. David Chu, MD
Overview
Dr. David Chu, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in San Gabriel, CA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Chu works at
Locations
Healthcarepartners Affiliates Medical Group207 S Santa Anita St Ste 205, San Gabriel, CA 91776 Directions (626) 576-0800
Royal Medical Aesthetic group316 E Las Tunas Dr Ste 101, San Gabriel, CA 91776 Directions (626) 286-6168Wednesday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pm
416 W Las Tunas Dr, San Gabriel, CA 91776
Directions
(626) 300-8880
Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
David Z.j. Chu MD Inc.624 W Duarte Rd Ste 101, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (818) 359-8111
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Chu, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Khmer and Mandarin
- 1477553485
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson Hospital
- University Of California Davis
- University Of California San Diego
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chu works at
Dr. Chu speaks Khmer and Mandarin.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.
