Dr. David Chu, MD

Surgical Oncology
3.7 (3)
48 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Chu, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in San Gabriel, CA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Chu works at HEALTH CARE PARTNERS in San Gabriel, CA with other offices in Arcadia, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Healthcarepartners Affiliates Medical Group
    207 S Santa Anita St Ste 205, San Gabriel, CA 91776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 576-0800
  2. 2
    Royal Medical Aesthetic group
    316 E Las Tunas Dr Ste 101, San Gabriel, CA 91776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 286-6168
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
  3. 3
    416 W Las Tunas Dr, San Gabriel, CA 91776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 300-8880
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    David Z.j. Chu MD Inc.
    624 W Duarte Rd Ste 101, Arcadia, CA 91007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 359-8111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital of Southern California
  • San Gabriel Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Biliary Drainage
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Biliary Drainage

Treatment frequency



Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. David Chu, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Khmer and Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1477553485
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MD Anderson Hospital
    Residency
    • University Of California Davis
    Internship
    • University Of California San Diego
    Medical Education
    • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chu speaks Khmer and Mandarin.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

