Overview of Dr. David Chu, MD

Dr. David Chu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges Med Sch and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.



Dr. Chu works at North Shore Hematology Oncology Associates, P. C. in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Port Jefferson Station, NY and Riverhead, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Hemophilia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.