See All Gastroenterologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. David Chua, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. David Chua, MD

Gastroenterology
3.2 (23)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Chua, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas Faculty Of Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago, AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago and Humboldt Park Health.

Dr. Chua works at Summit Digestive and Liver Disease Specialists in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Gastroenterology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Pankaj Vashi, MD
Dr. Pankaj Vashi, MD
4.4 (7)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago.

Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Digestive and Liver Disease Specialists
    2731 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 889-9889
    Monday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 2:30pm
  2. 2
    Summit Digestive and Liver Disease Specialists
    2413 S State St, Chicago, IL 60616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 889-9889
  3. 3
    Summit Digestive and Liver Disease Specialists
    3740 W North Ave, Chicago, IL 60647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 889-9889
  4. 4
    Summit Digestive and Liver Disease Specialists
    1945 W Wilson Ave, Chicago, IL 60640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 889-9889

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
  • AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
  • Humboldt Park Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Gastritis
Hemorrhoids
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Gastritis
Hemorrhoids

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anorectal Manometry Chevron Icon
Capsule Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
High Resolution Esophageal Manometry Chevron Icon
In-Office Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chua?

    Oct 11, 2022
    Dr Chua has always been very kind and professional
    John Naughton — Oct 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Chua, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Chua, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chua to family and friends

    Dr. Chua's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chua

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Chua, MD.

    About Dr. David Chua, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, Spanish and Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346241585
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush Presbyterian St Luke's Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Rush-Presby-St Luke'S M C, Gastroenterology Wayne St Univ Affil Hosp, Internal Medicine Loyola Univ Med Ctr, Anatomic And Clinical Pathology
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Santo Tomas Faculty Of Medicine and Surgery
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Chua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chua has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chua works at Summit Digestive and Liver Disease Specialists in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Chua’s profile.

    Dr. Chua has seen patients for Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Chua speaks Chinese, Spanish and Tagalog.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Chua. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chua.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Chua, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.