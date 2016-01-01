Dr. David Chui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Chui, MD
Overview
Dr. David Chui, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Locations
Evergreen Pathology2100 Forest Ave Ste 102, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 297-5740
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Chui, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1942373998
Education & Certifications
- University of California-San Francisco
- Santa Clara Vly Med Ctr-Stanford U Sch Med
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
- University of California At Berkeley
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chui has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chui has seen patients for Esophageal Ulcer, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chui speaks Chinese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chui. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.