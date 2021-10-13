Dr. Ciancimino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Ciancimino, MD
Dr. David Ciancimino, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE.
- 1 4 Corporate Dr Ste 382, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 372-5695
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
A wonderful doctor! He has helped me so much and I’m truly thankful.
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1992723282
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
