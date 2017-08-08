Overview

Dr. David Ciarolla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Braxton County Memorial Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and United Hospital Center.



Dr. Ciarolla works at United Hospital Center Gastroenterology in Bridgeport, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.