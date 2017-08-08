Dr. David Ciarolla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ciarolla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ciarolla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Ciarolla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Braxton County Memorial Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and United Hospital Center.
Locations
1
Uhc Gastroenterology527 Medical Park Dr Ste 402, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (681) 342-3690
2
United Hospital Center327 Medical Park Dr, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (681) 342-3690
Hospital Affiliations
- Braxton County Memorial Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- United Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It took 10 years for doctors to diagnose my symptoms as Crohn's disease Dr Ciarolla listened attentively. Never talked down to me even though I did not believe his diagnosis. I have been seeing him for about 5 years now and his treatment has worked. I have been in remission and feel great.
About Dr. David Ciarolla, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1265545164
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ciarolla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ciarolla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ciarolla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ciarolla has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ciarolla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciarolla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciarolla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ciarolla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ciarolla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.