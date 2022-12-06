Overview of Dr. David Clare, MD

Dr. David Clare, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Memorial Community Health and Nemaha County Hospital.



Dr. Clare works at Nebraska Orthopaedic Center in Lincoln, NE with other offices in Auburn, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Bursitis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.