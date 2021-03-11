Dr. David Clemons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clemons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Clemons, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Clemons, MD is a Dermatologist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Clemons works at
Locations
Dermatology and skin surgery9007 Ellerbe Rd, Shreveport, LA 71106 Directions (318) 222-3278
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Clemons for over 13 years. Due to my family skin cancer history & past radiation treatments, he's had to remove several basal cell carcinomas over the years & stitched me up. My incision healed really good & left minimal scaring that's barely noticeable. I've been pleased with care I've received from Dr. Clemons!
About Dr. David Clemons, MD
- Dermatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1306829916
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clemons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clemons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clemons works at
Dr. Clemons has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clemons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Clemons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clemons.
