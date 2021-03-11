Overview

Dr. David Clemons, MD is a Dermatologist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Clemons works at Dermatology & Skin Surgery in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.