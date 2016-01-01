Overview

Dr. David Clifford, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Marietta, GA. They graduated from University Of New South Wales and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Clifford works at MDVIP - Marietta, Georgia in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.