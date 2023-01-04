Overview

Dr. David Close, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.



Dr. Close works at Chattanooga Family Practice Associates PC in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.