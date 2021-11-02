Dr. David Clough Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clough Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Clough Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Clough Jr, MD
Dr. David Clough Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Papillion, NE. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Chi Health Lakeside and Chi Health Midlands.
Dr. Clough Jr works at
Dr. Clough Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Chi Health Clinic1413 S Washington St Ste 200, Papillion, NE 68046 Directions (402) 717-0820
-
2
Lakeside Location and Business Office16909 Lakeside Hills Ct Ste 208, Omaha, NE 68130 Directions (402) 758-5690
-
3
Chi Health Midlands11111 S 84th St, Papillion, NE 68046 Directions (402) 717-0820
-
4
Chi Health Lakeside16901 Lakeside Hills Ct, Omaha, NE 68130 Directions (402) 717-0820
Hospital Affiliations
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Chi Health Midlands
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clough Jr?
I arrived a little early, having previously completed the e-check in. Barely had time to sit down before being called. Vitals taken by medical assistant and the doctor came in minutes later. Dr. Clough spent more than 30 minutes with me, explaining the various types of surgeries for carpal tunnel and why he performs the type he does. Drew diagrams for me, which helped me to understand the procedure. Dr. Clough echoed recommendations from the doctor who preformed the nerve conduction test and we discussed the plan going forward. Sent me home with detailed information that also appeared in MyChart. I highly recommend Dr. Clough for people with carpal tunnel syndrome.
About Dr. David Clough Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1316971781
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clough Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clough Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clough Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clough Jr works at
Dr. Clough Jr has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clough Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Clough Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clough Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clough Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clough Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.