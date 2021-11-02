Overview of Dr. David Clough Jr, MD

Dr. David Clough Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Papillion, NE. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Chi Health Lakeside and Chi Health Midlands.



Dr. Clough Jr works at Lakeside Orthopedics in Papillion, NE with other offices in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.