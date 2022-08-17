Dr. David Cloutier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cloutier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cloutier, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Cloutier, MD
Dr. David Cloutier, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from DARTMOUTH COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Cloutier's Office Locations
Vascular Surgery the Miriam Hospital195 Collyer St Ste 302, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 793-5702
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. David Cloutier is a skillful and conscious surgeon; he did an umbilical hernia surgery for me in August 2021. I say he is skillful because I never needed medication and never had pain to this day, one year later. During my visit with Dr. Cloutier before surgery, I asked him if he could hide the hernia surgery scar, and he said he would do his best to hide the scar. The hernia scar is barely noticeable up close and unnoticeable under normal circumstances. I appreciate Dr. Cloutier, and I want to say thank you very much for a surgery done well.
About Dr. David Cloutier, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1801835939
Education & Certifications
- DARTMOUTH COLLEGE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cloutier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cloutier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cloutier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cloutier has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cloutier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cloutier speaks Italian.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Cloutier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cloutier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cloutier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cloutier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.