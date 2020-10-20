See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Lafayette, IN
Dr. David Coates, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
2.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. David Coates, DDS

Dr. David Coates, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN. 

Dr. Coates works at Oral Surgery Office LLC in Lafayette, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Coates' Office Locations

    Oral Surgery Office LLC
    2204 Scott St, Lafayette, IN 47904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 204-6931

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dentofacial Anomalies
Dentofacial Anomalies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Carol Smith — Oct 20, 2020
    About Dr. David Coates, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568464527
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Coates, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coates has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coates works at Oral Surgery Office LLC in Lafayette, IN. View the full address on Dr. Coates’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Coates. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coates.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

