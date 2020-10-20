Dr. David Coates, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Coates, DDS
Overview of Dr. David Coates, DDS
Dr. David Coates, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN.
Dr. Coates works at
Dr. Coates' Office Locations
Oral Surgery Office LLC2204 Scott St, Lafayette, IN 47904 Directions (844) 204-6931
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone was helpful and kind, the procedure was explained well, no pain, and the instructions were clear.
About Dr. David Coates, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1568464527
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coates has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coates accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Coates. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coates.
