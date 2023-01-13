Overview of Dr. David Cognetti, MD

Dr. David Cognetti, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Cognetti works at Thomas Jefferson Otolaryngology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer, Tongue Cancer and Laryngeal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.