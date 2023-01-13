Dr. David Cognetti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cognetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cognetti, MD
Dr. David Cognetti, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.
-
1
Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery925 Chestnut St Fl 6, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
My experience has been satifactory. He has a very good bedside manner.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Male
- 1114048659
- UPMC-University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- University of Pittsburgh Medical School
- Georgetown University
- Otolaryngology
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Dr. Cognetti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cognetti accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cognetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cognetti has seen patients for Oral Cancer, Tongue Cancer and Laryngeal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cognetti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cognetti speaks Chinese.
775 patients have reviewed Dr. Cognetti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cognetti.
