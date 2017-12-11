Overview

Dr. David Cohen, MD is a Dermatologist in Hewlett, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai South Nassau and Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore.



Dr. Cohen works at David Cohen, MD. in Hewlett, NY with other offices in New York, NY and Jamaica, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Folliculitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.