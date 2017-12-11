Dr. David Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Cohen, MD is a Dermatologist in Hewlett, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai South Nassau and Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore.
Locations
Hewlett1800 Rockaway Ave Ste 100, Hewlett, NY 11557 Directions (516) 887-4343
NY Mohs Laser Dermatology530 1st Ave # 7R, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-5889
- 3 17561 Hillside Ave Ste 404, Jamaica, NY 11432 Directions (718) 526-6226
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Office is open on the weekends and friendly friendly and helpful staff. The Doctor answered all my questions and even called me to follow up after procedure.
About Dr. David Cohen, MD
- Dermatology
- 47 years of experience
- English, French, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1013994839
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Michael Reese Hospital And Med Center|Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Dermatology
