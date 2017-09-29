Dr. David Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cohen, MD
Dr. David Cohen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from ALLEGHENY GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
West Virginia Univ Neurosurgy40 Medical Park Ste 508, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 243-8916
- 2 9183 PO Box, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 293-5041
Uha-wheeling Neurosurg Clinic1 Medical Park Ste 508, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 243-8916
Hospital Affiliations
- Wheeling Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was great! Right to the point, you need surgery. My surgery went wonderful and he did fix my debilitating sciatica! ! He gave me my life back! His office called to check on me at home.
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1194765180
Education & Certifications
- ALLEGHENY GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Low Back Pain, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
