Dr. David Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Cohen, MD
Dr. David Cohen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Cohen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Vascular Associates1086 Teaneck Rd Ste 4F1, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions
-
2
Advanced Vascular Vein Care131 Madison Ave Ste 2, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 540-9700
-
3
Advanced Vascular Vein Care275-277 Forest Ave Ste 205, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 265-5300
-
4
Advanced Vascular Vein Care242 W Parkway # 1, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444 Directions (973) 540-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
My husband and I both went to Dr Cohen and we're very happy! It's a shame that people don't leave good reviews only bad ones. Staff was friendly and Dr was great.
About Dr. David Cohen, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Russian and Spanish
- 1417950692
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Med
- Westchester Med Ctr, Cardiovascular Diseases A Einstein Coll M-Yeshiva U, Cardiovascular Diseases Univ Of Mi Hosps, Internal Medicine
- University of Michigan
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Wesleyan University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cohen speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Russian and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.