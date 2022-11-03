Dr. David Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Cohen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with U Miami-Jackson Meml Hosp
Miami4300 Alton Rd Ste 810, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-5925
Physicians Group of South Florida PA1801 NE 123rd St Ste 405, North Miami, FL 33181 Directions (305) 692-6100Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sunshine Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. David Cohen is caring, personable and incredibly knowledgeable. I wouldn't go to any other doctor,
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- U Miami-Jackson Meml Hosp
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cohen speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.