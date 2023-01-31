Overview of Dr. David Cohen, MD

Dr. David Cohen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at Orthopedic & Sports Mdcn Ctr in Hamden, CT with other offices in Orange, CT, Branford, CT and Wallingford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.