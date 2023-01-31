Dr. David Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cohen, MD
Overview of Dr. David Cohen, MD
Dr. David Cohen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center.
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
Ct Orthopedic Specialists2408 Whitney Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 407-3500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Orange Office330 Boston Post Rd, Orange, CT 06477 Directions (203) 407-3518
Branford Office84 N Main St, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 407-3518
Wallingford Office1000 Yale Ave, Wallingford, CT 06492 Directions (203) 407-3518
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone was attentive. I got there at 8 for an 8:30 appointment, did my paperwork, had a good visit with Dr. David Cohen and was out by 9 a.m. Treatment both medical and personal was wonderful.
About Dr. David Cohen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- The Hospital For Special Surgery
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Cornell U-NY Hosp
- Brown Medical School
- Dartmouth College
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cohen speaks French and Spanish.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.