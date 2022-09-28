Overview

Dr. David Cohen, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at NYU Dermatologic Associates in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.