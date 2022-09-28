Dr. David Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Cohen, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
-
1
NYU Dermatologic Associates222 E 41st St Fl 16, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 263-5889
-
2
NYU Dermatologic Associates530 1st Ave Ste 7R, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-5889
- 3 240 E 38th St Fl 12, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-5015
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
Very smart and caring
About Dr. David Cohen, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1730179680
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Dermatology and Occupational Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.