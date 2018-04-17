Dr. David Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. David Cohen, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They completed their residency with Mount Sinai Hospital Medical Center
Locations
David K. Cohen M.D., P.A.3301 Plainview St Ste D6, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (713) 347-3828
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had 2 pregnancies working with Dr. Cohen. The first, unfortunately, ended in an unpreventable miscarriage. The 2nd resulted in my baby girl. Dr. Cohen may not always have the best beside manner but he works hard, is honest, and does his best for mom and baby. I had a natural birth, VBAC, and it went perfectly. He also walked us carefully through the miscarriage. If I still lived in Pasadena, he would be my go-to OB.
About Dr. David Cohen, MD
- Cosmetic Dermatology
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen speaks Hebrew.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
