Dr. David Cohen, MD

Cosmetic Dermatology
4.8 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. David Cohen, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They completed their residency with Mount Sinai Hospital Medical Center

Dr. Cohen works at David K. Cohen M.D., P.A. in Pasadena, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    David K. Cohen M.D., P.A.
    3301 Plainview St Ste D6, Pasadena, TX 77504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-3828

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Amniocentesis
Birth Control
C-Section
Amniocentesis
Birth Control
C-Section

Amniocentesis
Birth Control
C-Section
Colpopexy
Colporrhaphy
Colposcopy
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions
Dilation and Curettage
Endocervical Curettage
Endometrial Ablation
Endometriosis
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound
Genital Herpes
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Gynecologic Surgical Procedure
Hysterectomy
Hysteroscopy
Incontinence Sling Procedure
Infertility
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure
Laparotomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Menopause
Overactive Bladder
Pap Smear
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC)
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Vulvectomy
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. David Cohen, MD

    • Cosmetic Dermatology
    • English, Hebrew
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Hospital Medical Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cohen works at David K. Cohen M.D., P.A. in Pasadena, TX. View the full address on Dr. Cohen’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

