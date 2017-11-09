Dr. David Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cohen, MD
Overview of Dr. David Cohen, MD
Dr. David Cohen, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Brigham and Womens Hospital|Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 West 168th Street Floor 14, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cohen has helped my boyfriend more then I have ever experienced with a Dr. before! He truly is amazing!!! He just came up on his 18th year with his kidney transplant ... Words cant express how wonderful he is! Thank you Dr. Cohen!!
About Dr. David Cohen, MD
- Nephrology
- English, French
- 1881768158
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital|Mount Sinai Hospital
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cohen speaks French.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
