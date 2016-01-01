Dr. David Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. David Cohen, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto and NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Vascular Interventional Physicians (VIP)6286 Briarcrest Ave Ste 300, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 747-1007Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. David Cohen, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1891912556
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
