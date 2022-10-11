Overview

Dr. David Coia, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Landmark Medical Center, Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Coia works at Coia Comprehensive Primary Care, LLC in Cranston, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.