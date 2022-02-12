Overview

Dr. David Cola, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Cola works at Lifecare Family Hlth & Dntl Ctr in Canton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.