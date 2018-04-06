Overview of Dr. David Collins, MD

Dr. David Collins, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Collins works at Sutter East Bay Med Fdn Neu in Berkeley, CA with other offices in San Ramon, CA and Oakland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.