Dr. David Collon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Collon, MD
Overview of Dr. David Collon, MD
Dr. David Collon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Collon works at
Dr. Collon's Office Locations
-
1
Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons Pllc26025 Lahser Rd Fl 2, Southfield, MI 48033 Directions (248) 663-1907Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Pulsar Medical Associates PC27207 Lahser Rd Ste 200B, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 663-1900
-
3
Michigan Orthopedic Institute PC.6900 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 103, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 855-7400
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Collon?
Best doctor around! My entire family sees Dr. Collon. I wouldn't go anywhere else!!
About Dr. David Collon, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 55 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1194707497
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collon accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collon works at
Dr. Collon has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Collon speaks Arabic.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Collon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.