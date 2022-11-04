Dr. David Colombo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colombo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Colombo, MD
Dr. David Colombo, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Spectrum maternal fetal medicine25 Michigan St NE Ste 5200, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 391-3681Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Excellent. He eased my fears during my first MFM visit
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Oh State U
- U Chicago Hosps
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
Dr. Colombo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colombo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colombo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colombo has seen patients for High Risk Pregnancy, Breech Position, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colombo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Colombo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colombo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colombo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colombo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.