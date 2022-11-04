Overview

Dr. David Colombo, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Colombo works at SHMG Maternal Fetal Medicine - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like High Risk Pregnancy, Breech Position, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.