Dr. David Columbus, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Columbus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Columbus, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Columbus, DO is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Loveland, CO. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Medical Center Of The Rockies and Poudre Valley Hospital.
Dr. Columbus works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University of Colorado Health Medical Clinic at Centerra2500 Rocky Mountain Ave, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (970) 203-7190Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
- Poudre Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Columbus?
Great, caring and compassionate Doctor. Dr. Columbus listens to my concerns and addresses them in terms that are easy to understand. A Doctor who doesn't just prescribe opiate based medications and send you on your way. Minimal use of "pain killers". He tries other therapies that are far less addictive. Great bedside manner!
About Dr. David Columbus, DO
- Anesthesiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1548237969
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Met Hospital Parkview
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF SCRANTON
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Columbus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Columbus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Columbus works at
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Columbus. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Columbus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Columbus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Columbus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.