Overview of Dr. David Connor Jr, DO

Dr. David Connor Jr, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.



Dr. Connor Jr works at Baptist Health Neurosurgery Arkansas in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Traumatic Brain Injury and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.