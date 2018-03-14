Overview of Dr. David Cooley, MD

Dr. David Cooley, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Lima Memorial Health System, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital and Upper Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Cooley works at Cooley Neurosurgical in Lima, OH with other offices in Pueblo, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Subdural Hemorrhage and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.