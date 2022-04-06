Overview of Dr. David Coons, DO

Dr. David Coons, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Coons works at MultiCare Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Allenmore in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.